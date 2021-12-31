Rebecca Ferguson doesn't think 'Dune' is a science-fiction movie and she was attracted to the story because it relates to every day life.
The 38-year-old actress plays Jessica in the long-awaited blockbuster and she admitted part of its appeal was that its “supernatural” elements still struck a chord with occurrences in the real world.
She told the new issue of Radio Times magazine: “I didn’t see it as a sci-fi film… I think that is why I love it.
“I love that the spice [a drug in the film] and the supernatural entities – the sandworms, the superpowers – have a resonance with other things that we can compare to society today.
“For example, you can compare the sandworms to some political parties and agendas, take it where you want it.
“I think that’s what I fell in love with. It’s the character dramas, it’s the emotion within. You have this scope, this scale, this set, the environment, space. There’s so much at stake.”
Rebecca admitted filming the desert sequences was tough because they only had a limited window for shooting due to the extreme heat of the day.
She said: “We could only film between 4am and 6am, and 7pm and 8pm in Abu Dhabi because it was nearly 50 degrees in the desert.”
But their surroundings had a humbling effect on the cast.
She added: “I think all of us had this feeling of how small and meaningless we are in the grand scheme of things. You’re in a desert that will kill you. You can’t battle that, you can’t win against that, you can’t empower that. You just have to adapt to it.
“And as a human being I just love adapting to things I can’t control.”
