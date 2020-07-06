Rebecca Black feels ''pressure'' to label her sexuality.

The 23-year-old singer - who shot to fame as a teenager when her song 'Friday' became a viral hit in 2011 - revealed in April she identifies as ''queer'', but has now said she isn't comfortable in defining her sexuality because she doesn't believe there is a term for her attraction that makes her feel ''validated''.

She said: ''In our society and in the LGBTQ community as well, it isn't maybe as validated, the idea of being able to be fluid and not have a single preference [of gender to date]. I'm not trying to say I do or don't have a preference. I do think there is this pressure; it's something I felt for a long time.''

As well as feeling pressure to label her sexuality, Rebecca also says she was worried people wouldn't accept her if she came out.

She told Teen Vogue magazine: ''I've had a lot of people in my life tell me, 'that doesn't sound like a real thing,' and it is. For me, in my own conversation with myself, it wasn't that hard to accept that I could love a man just as much as a woman or any person, regardless of their gender. I can look at my life and have experience of both. I don't question my own [feelings], but it is a difficult conversation at times.''

Earlier this year, Rebecca said she made a ''conscious decision'' not to formally ''come out'' to the public, but spoke about her sexuality after admitting she had recently ended a long-term relationship with an ex-girlfriend.

And whilst she was still ''in the process'' of figuring out who she is, Rebecca said she would describe herself as ''queer''.

She explained at the time: ''I made a conscious decision not to 'come out.' I guess people starting asking and I stopped not responding. I'm still in the process it feels like.''

And when asked how she identifies, she added: ''It's something over the past few years, I've been having a lot of conversations with myself and my friends and my family. To me, the word queer feels really nice. I've dated a lot of different types of people and I don't really know what the future holds.

''Some days I feel more on the gay side than others. I just got out of a relationship with a girl, and that was a pretty long relationship.''