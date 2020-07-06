Rebecca Black feels ''pressure'' to label her sexuality, but doesn't feel comfortable doing so because there isn't a term for her attraction that makes her feel ''validated''.
Rebecca Black feels ''pressure'' to label her sexuality.
The 23-year-old singer - who shot to fame as a teenager when her song 'Friday' became a viral hit in 2011 - revealed in April she identifies as ''queer'', but has now said she isn't comfortable in defining her sexuality because she doesn't believe there is a term for her attraction that makes her feel ''validated''.
She said: ''In our society and in the LGBTQ community as well, it isn't maybe as validated, the idea of being able to be fluid and not have a single preference [of gender to date]. I'm not trying to say I do or don't have a preference. I do think there is this pressure; it's something I felt for a long time.''
As well as feeling pressure to label her sexuality, Rebecca also says she was worried people wouldn't accept her if she came out.
She told Teen Vogue magazine: ''I've had a lot of people in my life tell me, 'that doesn't sound like a real thing,' and it is. For me, in my own conversation with myself, it wasn't that hard to accept that I could love a man just as much as a woman or any person, regardless of their gender. I can look at my life and have experience of both. I don't question my own [feelings], but it is a difficult conversation at times.''
Earlier this year, Rebecca said she made a ''conscious decision'' not to formally ''come out'' to the public, but spoke about her sexuality after admitting she had recently ended a long-term relationship with an ex-girlfriend.
And whilst she was still ''in the process'' of figuring out who she is, Rebecca said she would describe herself as ''queer''.
She explained at the time: ''I made a conscious decision not to 'come out.' I guess people starting asking and I stopped not responding. I'm still in the process it feels like.''
And when asked how she identifies, she added: ''It's something over the past few years, I've been having a lot of conversations with myself and my friends and my family. To me, the word queer feels really nice. I've dated a lot of different types of people and I don't really know what the future holds.
''Some days I feel more on the gay side than others. I just got out of a relationship with a girl, and that was a pretty long relationship.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.