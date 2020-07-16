Ray Romano hasn't ''worn pants in four months'' amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 62-year-old comedy star has been living a casual lifestyle in quarantine alongside his four adult children - Alexandra, 30, Gregory, 27, Matthew, 27, and Joseph, 22 - and his wife Anna, 57, during the ongoing health crisis.

Speaking about his quarantine experience, Ray shared: ''I haven't worn pants in four months. I'm not kidding.

''Look, it's hard. It's crazy. We have three more episodes to shoot of this [HBO Max] show I'm doing, 'Made for Love'. And we were about to go into pre-production for a movie I wrote with my writing partner. We're still kind of working on it.''

Ray has enjoyed spending quality time with his kids in recent months.

However, he sympathises with people who are having to look after much younger children during the pandemic.

He told People magazine: ''Well, we have the 22-year-old who's here anyway. And we had twins, who have their own apartment a couple miles away. So they've been back.

''And my daughter has a house in Venice, California. And she'll spend a week here and then go home. She has a roommate so she doesn't know what to do. She takes after me.

''It's actually kind of enjoyable in fact. But they're adults. I can't sympathise enough with people who are quarantining with little children.''

Asked what he's learned about himself in recent months, Ray quipped: ''I discovered that going four days without showering is really not that much different from five days. For the gross factor, it kind of flattens the curve.

''I'm not a hugger. And it's not that I don't like hugging people, it's that I'm too insecure to know whether I should hug or shouldn't.

''So this has taken that stress off my back when I see somebody.''