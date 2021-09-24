Ray Liotta has revealed that he travelled to New York to ask David Chase for a part in 'The Sopranos' prequel 'The Many Saints of Newark'.
Ray Liotta flew out to New York to ask for a role in 'The Many Saints of Newark'.
The 66-year-old actor plays Aldo 'Hollywood Dick' Moltisanti in the prequel to 'The Sopranos' and revealed that he was so desperate to land the part that he paid for his own flights and accommodation to meet David Chase, who created the acclaimed TV series and co-wrote the new movie - even if he wasn't sure why he did it.
Ray told The Guardian newspaper: "I’m really not sure what made me so determined,
"But I was and luckily it all worked out."
The 'Field of Dreams' star also rejected rumours that he turned down the chance to play Tony Soprano in the TV series, a part that went to the late James Gandolfini, but did reveal that Chase approached him over the role of Ralph Cifaretto – although he rejected it as he didn't want to play another gangster.
Ray said: "No! I don’t know where that story came from. David [Chase] once talked to me about playing Ralphie. But never Tony.
"I didn’t want to do another mafia thing, and I was shooting Hannibal. It just didn’t feel right at the time."
Ray played the role of Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese's iconic crime flick 'Goodfellas' but regrets that he has not worked with the filmmaker since he appeared in the 1990 movie.
When asked why, Liotta said: "I don’t know, you’d have to ask him. But I’d love to."
From Halsey to Foo Fighters, these tracks tell a parent’s story with raw honesty.
The baby on Nirvana’s Nevermind album is suing for sexual exploitation.
Kill the Messenger follows the real life story of Journalist Gary Webb (Jeremy Renner), as...
Brothers Sonny and Steven travelled over to New York as humble Chinese immigrants with dreams...
It's all about revenge in Sin City now as the wounded (both physically and mentally)...
Where the 2011 reboot felt effortless in the way it recaptured that warmly anarchic Muppets...
The everlasting trail of violence, death and deceit continues with the return of several characters...
Kermit and friends are set to go international with the help of their unfortunately named...
Kermit and friends return, embarking on an extensive world tour that sees them reach all...
Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Animal and friends are up to their usual tricks as...
Much more involving than the usual hitman thriller, this film takes a deliberately personal approach...
Mainstream audiences may be disappointed that this isn't a gritty thriller pitting the acting talents...
Richard Kuklinski is a contract killer who has murdered over 100 men for a variety...
Luke Glanton is a stunt motorcyclist who currently works with a carnival where he performs...
Jeff Lang is the morally questionable protagonist in this bizarre comedy. After 10 years of...
Moral murkiness makes this hitman thriller gripping to watch, mainly because we're never quite sure...