Ray J and Princess Love are focusing on being ''the best parents in the world'' amid their ongoing divorce.

Earlier this month, Princess Love filed for divorce from the 39-year-old singer after a turbulent four-year marriage, and Ray J has now said they're now working on co-parenting their children - Melody, two, and Epik, four months - whilst they ''figure everything out''.

Ray explained: ''While we're figuring everything out, we've just got to be the best parents in the world and just make sure we're there for the kids.''

The 'One Wish' hitmaker also heaped praise on his estranged spouse, dubbing her a ''great'' mum who puts in ''hard work every day'' to raise their brood.

He said: ''She's been a great mom and I can't even match that because of the hard work she puts in every day, but I'm definitely there a whole lot more now and taking it one day at a time.''

And although they've filed papers to end their marriage, the pair are now spending more time together than ever.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, Ray added: ''We've got to focus and make sure that we're great parents, We talk all the time. I see the kids every day. Patience, time, love, it heals all. We've been able to spend a little more time together because of the kids.''

Princess Love, 35, filed for divorce at the beginning of May.

The filing came after the pair went through a huge public bust-up in November when the then-pregnant model accused her spouse of leaving her and their daughter Melody stranded in Las Vegas following an argument.

Princess and Ray have been living apart ever since, although the model gave birth to their son Epik Ray Norwood, in late December.