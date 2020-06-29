Chrissie Hynde thinks being in love is too much ''hassle''.

The 68-year-old singer - who has two adult daughters, Natalie, with Kinks frontman Ray Davies, and Yasmin, whose father is her first husband Jim Kerr, and was also married to Lucho Brieva from 1997 to 2003 - enjoys being in relationships but sometimes think they cause more problems so she's content being single.

She told Telegraph magazine: ''I don't feel unloved. There's nothing better than being in love - everyone knows that - but it's kind of a hassle, too.

''One bad text can destroy your whole day - and then if you're away, there's that gnawing longing to see someone and they're not there. I like things the way they are. I don't want to rock the boat.''

And The Pretenders frontwoman insisted she isn't ''lonely'' and is very happy with life on her own.

She said: ''I'm not lonely. I've had the occasional boyfriend, but I now realise that I am a kind of lone wolf. And I like it. I can do what I want. When you live with someone a lot of time is spent socialising, which is fine, that's why people want to be in love and have someone around, so they can share the mundane moments and turn them into something satisfying.

''But I have a lot of extra time to do stuff. I'm not advocating it, I'm just saying it works for me.''

The 'Brass in Pocket' singer has a good relationship with her daughters but isn't very ''touchy-feely''.

She said: ''She has a lot of friends, and her daughters are not far away.

''They're adults now - and I see them a hell of a lot more than I saw my parents. I'm not a very touchy-feely type - we don't have to keep saying, 'I love youuuu' and see each other all the time - although I do love them and want to be there for them whenever they need me, but I also respect that they have their own thing.''