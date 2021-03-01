Rammstein recorded a new album in lockdown.

The German metallers previously teased that new music was in the works last October, when they posted a clip of drummer Christoph ‘Doom’ Schneider playing drums in the studio.

And now the sticksman has confirmed the 'Du hast' rockers - also comprising Till Lindemann, Richard Kruspe, Paul Landers, Oliver Riedel, and Christian 'Flake' Lorenz - unexpectedly ended up completing a follow-up to their 2019 untitled seventh studio album amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Doom told Motor Music: “The fact that we couldn’t perform live increased our creativity.

“We had more time to think of new things and less distraction. As a result, we recorded a record that we hadn’t planned on.”

Doom had previously teased that they were working on music but were not sure if an album was on the cards.

He said at the time: “We have met and we are working on new songs. We want to work on songs. But whether or not it will turn into an album, nobody knows yet.”

There is no word on when the new LP will be released.

However, fans can catch Rammstein on their rescheduled tour of the UK, Europe and North America in 2022.

The extensive run kicks off on May 22, 2022 at Red Bull Arena Leipzig in Germany, and is scheduled to conclude in Mexico City on October 1.

Last year, Rammstein won the Best Live Band award at the Heavy Music Awards for their 2019 stadium shows.

In a video message, they shared: ''It's always special to receive recognition for doing something you believe in, and when that recognition comes straight from the fans, it means a great deal.''