Rami Malek has described his Bond villain in 'No Time To Die', Safin, as a ''formidable adversary'' for Daniel Craig's 007.
Rami Malek has described his Bond villain as ''a formidable adversary'' for 007.
The Oscar-winning actor will play terrorist Safin in the upcoming blockbuster 'No Time To Die' and explains how he wanted to make the character as ''unsettling'' as possible.
In a new feature on the villain, Rami said: ''What I really wanted from Safin was to make him unsettling. Thinking of himself as being ironic.''
Rami suggested that the scarred antagonist will be more than a match for Daniel Craig's Bond and that the spy will have to ''adapt'' to the threat he poses.
Director Cary Joji Fukunaga also teased that Safin is a ''very frightening character'', one of the most dangerous adversaries 007 has ever faced.
The 43-year-old filmmaker said: ''What he wants and what he is willing to do makes him a very frightening character. Both personally to Bond, but also on a global level.''
Plot details remain firmly under wraps, but it is said in a clip of the movie that Safin is ''going to kill millions'' as part of a revenge plan.
Bond warns: ''If we don't do this, there will be nothing left to save.''
'No Time To Die' producer Barbara Broccoli has previously discussed Safin, describing the villain will be a ''nasty piece of work''.
She said: ''We've thrown the book at him on this one. He is really the super-villain. He's the one who really gets under Bond's skin. He's a nasty piece of work.''
Rami previously credited 'Fleabag' creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge - who has worked on the script for the project - for helping to transform his character.
The 39-year-old actor said: ''She had quite an impact on what I was doing.
''I'd have long phone conversations with her, giving her context as to what we were essentially looking for in the scenes, and she would turn things over incredibly quickly. We know her as a witty and funny writer, but she's got a knack for drama and tension as well.''
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Now in its third instalment, it's clearer than ever that this franchise is based on...
Larry Daley, the former security guard at the American Museum of Natural History in New...
Following on from the discovery that New York Natural History Museum's exhibits come to life...
It's difficult to understand how a movie about fast cars, tough guys and feisty women...
Documentary-style authenticity gives this understated drama a real kick as it explores the fallout of...
The latest clip from 'Oldboy' featuring a very unstable and mentally damaged Joe Doucett on...
'Oldboy' is an intense mystery thriller about a man who is locked up for 20...
Tobey Marshall is a highly skilled street racer who’s recently been released from a long...
Although set in the 1970s, this dramatic thriller has a distinctly Western vibe to it,...
Bob Muldoon and Ruth Guthrie are a young couple desperately in love but living a...
When Joe Doucett suddenly wakes up one morning to find himself imprisoned in a cell...
Not long since the harrowing and almost fatal birth of their daughter Renesmee, newly born...
This jagged, meandering exploration of a Scientology-style movement is hauntingly mesmerising and packed with meaty...
Freddie Quell is a violent and often drunk drifter who, whilst going through some of...