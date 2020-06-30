Rami Malek, Maisie Williams, Willow Smith, Troye Sivan and Jackson Wang will feature in the new Cartier campaign to promote the relaunch of its signature Pasha watch from the 1980s.
Rami Malek, Maisie Williams, Willow Smith, Troye Sivan and Jackson Wang will feature in the new Cartier campaign.
The quintet have joined forces with the French luxury goods conglomerate to promote the relaunch of its signature Pasha watch from the 1980s.
Cartier shared a brief video of the campaign on Instagram and wrote: ''Cartier relaunches its signature watch from the 1980s, made for those who view the world in a broader way. #PashadeCartier coming in September (sic).''
Actors Rami and Maisie will join musicians Troye, Willow and Jackson for the campaign, which will feature a video of all five stars, along with individual short films.
The campaign will launch in China at the beginning of July, followed by South Korea in mid-July and the rest of the world in September.
Arnaud Carrez, Cartier's marketing and communications director, told WWD: ''You will see that the buzz is going to increase during the summer starting in China, it will have a ripple effect, people will talk about it, given the five individuals -it will go viral everywhere around the world very soon.
''We've always been committed to engaging diverse people, talented people across various communities but I would say that this is a premiere for us to gather such a diverse and international group of individuals with strong individuality, people who are changemakers in their respective creative fields.
''We've always been keen to embrace diversity - when I say diversity it's always multigenerational diversity, and I think it's in relation with our creations that cater to a very diverse audience.''
Speaking about the brand ambassadors, Cartier said in a statement: ''Each one of them has very strong convictions, they are very committed, very engaged and I think what is also very important is they contribute to cultural, artistic and social changes, they are non-conformist.''
