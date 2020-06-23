Ralph Lauren is celebrating Pride month with a new capsule collection and a campaign championing the LGBTQIA+ community.
Ralph Lauren is celebrating Pride month with a new capsule collection.
The American fashion company is championing the LGBTQIA+ community with its latest campaign, which aims to amplify their voices and features a range of Pride-inspired clothing.
A message on Ralph Lauren's Instagram account explained: ''Stand Together. Stand with Pride.
''In this time of great change, we recognise the importance of amplifying the voices, talents, stories and experiences of those in the LGBTQIA+ community.
''For this year's #RLPride campaign, we are proud to stand with the members of the LGBTQIA+ community as they share their stories, in hopes of inspiring a shared moment of solidarity around the world.''
A statement on Ralph Lauren's website added: ''For 30 years, Ralph Lauren Corporation and the Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation have supported the LGBTQIA+ community through volunteer activations, corporate initiatives, and financial grants. Our partners have included, but are not limited to, Stonewall Community Foundation, the Hetrick-Martin Institute, amfAR, AIDS Walk New York, God's Love We Deliver, and the Elton John AIDS Foundation.
''This year, we are partnering with Stonewall Community Foundation, which makes values-driven investments in dynamic organisations, projects, and leaders. As a cornerstone of its identity and values, Stonewall Community Foundation prioritises and lifts up those who experience the greatest vulnerability within the queer community, including communities of colour and transgender, gender-nonconforming, and nonbinary people.
''When you shop our gender-neutral Pride capsule collection, a percentage of each item's purchase price will be donated to Stonewall Community Foundation, benefitting an international network of LGBTQIA+ organisations.''
Actor and model Indya Moore, who is transgender and non-binary, appears in the campaign and said: ''My power, my special-ness, my capacity to love, my capacity to feel, to emphasize, to understand--all those capacities and abilities are informed by my experiences. Being Trans and being Black, that's where my pride comes from.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.