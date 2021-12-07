Ralph Fiennes is pleased that 'The King's Man' was delayed to give audiences a chance to watch the spy movie at the cinema.
Ralph Fiennes was delighted that Matthew Vaughn waited to release 'The King's Man' in the cinema.
The 58-year-old actor stars in the new movie – which serves as a prequel to the 'Kingsman' films - and was glad that the director resisted the temptation to release the flick on a streaming service as he wanted audiences to have the "cinema experience".
Speaking at the world premiere of the movie in London on Monday (06.12.21), Ralph said: "Matthew Vaughn was always passionate about the film having a cinema opening. He is a believer, as am I, that the cinema experience should not be lost in our world of streaming."
Ralph is an executive producer on the prequel and admits that he jumped at the chance to join the franchise as he was a fan of the previous 'Kingsman' movies as well as Matthew's approach to directing.
The 'Schindler's List' star said: "The director sent me the script in the normal way, 'Do you want to do this?'. I read it and liked it very much. I liked the previous 'Kingman' films and Matthew is a rare director with his unique voice."
The James Bond actor portrays the Duke of Oxford in the new blockbuster and explained how his character is against World War I in the film – which is set during the early 1900s.
Ralph explained: "I play The Duke of Oxford. He's a pacifist and has suffered in his life with the death of his wife and some horrendous war experiences which have left him very anti-war and he is keen to protect his son from conflict."
He also hinted that audiences can expect a blend of action and drama in the new movie, which will be released later this month.
Asked what's in store for fans, Ralph said: "They can expect a great 'Kingsman' film with lots of high-profile, high-velocity action sequences. A moving family drama and an interesting departure set in a historical time with real historical figures."
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
After 'Life Won't Wait', and in between 'Rancid 5' and 'Indestructible', Tim Armstrong somehow found time to form his new band - Transplants, and...
A spin-off from 2014's awesome The Lego Movie, this raucously paced action-comedy is proof that...
Natalya Petrovna Islaeva is feeling disillusioned in her marriage to her land baron husband Mikhail...
From Laika (The Boxtrolls), this is one of the most beautiful, sophisticated animated films in...
Everyone knows how committed Batman is to his cause, he spends his days in the...
Kubo is a young boy who lives with his mother. Kubo has always been influences...
As ever, Batman is busy protecting his beloved Gotham city and The Joker is up...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino (I Am Love) reteams with Tilda Swinton for this fresh, tricky...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
For his latest adventure, James Bond mixes the personal drama of Skyfall with the vintage...
Eddie Mannix is a fixer who works in Hollywood where he tames celebrities and keeps...
Marianne Lane is ready for a relaxing European vacation, re-energising after a particularly busy time...
It seems James Bond's flighty career has all boiled down to this moment. He's in...