Rainn Wilson and Larry Wilmore have joined the cast of 'Jerry and Marge Go Large'.

The pair have been approached to star with Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening in David Frankel's film, which will be one of the first original movies on the ViacomCBS streaming service.

The project tells the true story of how pensioner Jerry Selbee (Cranston) discovered a mathematical loophole in the Massachusetts lottery and, with the help of his wife Marge (Bening) wins $27 million and uses the money to revive a small town in Michigan.

Brad Copeland has written the script for the project with Gil Netter producing with Levantine Films. Kevin Halloran is executive producing.

The film is based on an article by Jason Fagone for The Huffington Post.

Rainn recently starred in the thriller 'Don't Tell a Soul', about a security guard who falls down a well while giving chase to two thieving teenagers, and explained that he had to overcome claustrophobia fears for the role.

The 55-year-old actor joked: "When they sent me the script, they were like, 'You're gonna spend the entirety of the shoot at the bottom of a hole, how does that sound?' I was like, 'Sign me up.'"

'The Office' star also admitted that the crew used some trickery by making an "above ground" well to film him for a greater height and ease his worries.

He explained: "The camera crew could be on the platform shooting down. And I went into a little hatch, and I crawled in this little hatch, and they'd close the hatch. And then I would get some mud and pack it so you didn't see the door frame.

"You know how it is when you have those kind of fears. Like you look around and you're really truly at the bottom of a 40-foot hole and you're like, 'I'm in a hole. I'm in a hole. I'm in a ho- Oh, there's a hatch. Right, I'm fine, whew.'

"So I kind of hit that freak-out threshold and then I would be reminded of my real physical circumstances."