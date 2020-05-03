Rage Against The Machine have rescheduled their tour due to the pandemic.
Rage Against The Machine have rescheduled their entire tour for the summer of 2021.
The iconic rock group announced in November that they were reuniting for a world tour in 2020 - but they've been forced to change their plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The band - whose plans are still ''health and safety permitting'' - said: ''Rage Against the Machine will commence our tour at such a time when we are confident it will be safe for our fans.
''We sincerely hope that each of you and your families and friends stay safe and well and that music is bringing you solace and inspiration.''
The rescheduled reunion tour will begin in El Paso, Texas, in June 2021.
The band - who are still scheduled to headline Coachella 2020 - have also confirmed how the ticketing process for the rescheduled tour will work.
They explained: ''We've requested and confirmed that, as of this weekend, anyone who wants a refund can begin the process at your point of purchase.''
However, tickets for the 2020 tour will be honoured for the rescheduled 2021 dates.
Rage Against the Machine - which consists of Tim Commerford, Zack de la Rocha, Tom Morello and Brad Wilk - last performed together in 2011 and have not released an album since 'Renegades' in 2000.
The record featured covers of songs by artists such as Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones, Cypress Hill, and Devo.
