Coachella has tentatively been given a return date for 2021.

The annual music extravaganza, along with country festival Stagecoach, had both been due to take place in Indio, California, in April but were delayed until October due to the coronavirus pandemic, but this week local officials confirmed the two events will be scrapped entirely amid fears of a second wave of the virus.

Riverside County health officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser said: ''I am concerned as indications grow that COVID-19 could worsen in the fall.

''In addition, events like Coachella and Stagecoach would fall under Governor Newsom's Stage 4, which he has previously stated would require treatments or a vaccine to enter. Given the projected circumstances and potential, I would not be comfortable moving forward.

''These decisions are not taken lightly with the knowledge that many people will be impacted. My first priority is the health of the community.''

However, they've now announced a new set of dates for next year.

Coachella will take place between April 9 and 11, 2021, with the second weekend set for April 16 to 18, 2021.

Stagecoach, meanwhile, is set for April 23 to 25, 2021.

In a new update, they announced: ''Under the continuing health guidance of the County of Riverside, Coachella and Stagecoach 2020 will not take place this October as previously rescheduled.

''This is not the future that any of us hoped to confront, but our main focus remains the well-being of our fans, staff, artists, desert partners and everyone involved in the festival.

''A year without Coachella and Stagecoach is hard for us to comprehend, but we have every intention of returning in 2021.

''As of now, Coachella weekend one will take place April 9 - 11, 2021 and weekend two will be April 16 - 18, 2021. Stagecoach is set for April 23 - 25, 2021.

''We look forward to sharing our new lineups and more information.

''We can't wait to be together in the desert again when it is safe.

''All 2020 passes will be honoured in 2021.

''Current pass holders will be sent an email by the end of the day on Monday, June 15 with further instructions to request a refund or to roll over to next year.''

Artists who had been due to perform this year at Coachella included Rage Against The Machine, Megan Thee Stallion, Run The Jewels, Calvin Harris, Travis Scott, Thom Yorke, 21 Savage, Fatboy Slim, Danny Elfman, Frank Ocean, Lana Del Rey, Lil Nas X, and FKA Twigs.