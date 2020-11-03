Rag'n'Bone Man is the first artist confirmed for Heritage Live's series of gigs in a rural location in West Sussex.

The 'Human' hitmaker will play the the stunning grounds of the South of England Showground in Ardingly on July 16, 2021, in what will mark the first of number of concerts to take place at the location between July 16 and July 18.

Tickets go on general sale on November 19, however audiences can register now for early bird discounted tickets at www.heritagelive.net

Giles Cooper, promoter of Heritage Live, said: "We are delighted to be bringing the best in music to this beautiful location as part of our 2021 Heritage Live concert series. The South of England Showground has always played a particularly important role in highlighting the importance of England’s farming heritage, so it is wonderful that we can also bring what will be a diverse array of music artists to this spectacular part of the country."

Rag'n'Bone Man - whose real name is Rory Graham - has a busy summer 2021 planned, having just been confirmed to play Forest Live next June.

The run is set to kick off on June 10, 2021, at Westonbirt Arboretum in Gloucestershire, before heading to Cannock Chase Forest in Staffordshire on June 11, and wrapping on June 17 at Thetford Forest in Suffolk.

The BRIT Award-winner - who is currently working on his second studio album, the follow-up to 2017's acclaimed 'Human' - will be supported by rock group Will & The People and Charlotte at the forest shows.

Rag’n’Bone Man’s 2021 UK tour dates are:

June 10, 2021 - Tetbury Westonbirt Arboretum

June 11, 2021 - Rugeley, Cannock Chase Forest

June 17, 2021 - Brandon, Thetford Forest

June 20, 2021 - London, Kenwood House

July 3, 2021 - Bude, Wyldes

July 16, 2021 - Ardingly, South of England Showground