Rag'n'Bone Man is set to play Forest Live 2021.



The 'Human' hitmaker - whose real name is Rory Graham - is the latest artist confirmed for the concert series, which is hosted by Forestry England, next summer.



The 35-year-old singer/songwriter is to kick off his run on June 10, 2021, at Westonbirt Arboretum in Gloucestershire, before heading to Cannock Chase Forest in Staffordshire on June 11, and wrapping on June 17 at Thetford Forest in Suffolk.



Rag'n'Bone Man - who is currently working on his second studio album, the follow-up to 2017's acclaimed 'Human' - will be supported by rock group Will & The People and Charlotte at the shows.



Tickets go on sale from 9am Friday (09.10.20) at www.forestryengland.uk/music



Rag'n'Bone Man joins Keane as the acts confirmed so far to play Forest Live 2021.



Tom Chaplin and co will be supported by Flyte and Michael Ryan at their four outdoor concerts next June.



The 'Everybody's Changing' hitmakers' first gig takes place on June 11, 2021, at Westonbirt Arboretum, and the 'Somewhere Only We Know' group will then head to Cannock Chase Forest on June 12, before playing Thetford Forest on June 18, and Delamere Forest in Cheshire on June 19.



The band announced on Twitter last month: "We're happy to announce that we'll be playing 4 shows as part of next summer's Forest Live series @fcforestlive. Full list of dates and information available at http://keanemusic.com/live (sic)"



The concerts will mark Keane's first Forest Live shows in a decade.



The British band - which is completed by Tim Rice-Oxley, Richard Hughes and Jesse Quin - disbanded in 2013, a year after releasing their fourth studio LP 'Strangeland', but reunited last year to release their comeback album, 'Cause and Effect'.







Rag'n'Bone Man's Forest Live 2021 dates are:



June 10, Westonbirt Arboretum, near Tetbury, Gloucestershire



June 11, Cannock Chase Forest, near Rugeley, Staffordshire



June 17, Thetford Forest, near Brandon, Suffolk