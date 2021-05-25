Rag'n'Bone Man says most music stars are "boring".

The 'Anywhere Away From Here' hitmaker has admitted he imagined being at festivals getting up to all kinds of antics backstage with the other artists before he became a star, and he was surprised that no one really chatted to each other and kept to themselves.

Rag'n'Bone Man - whose real name is Rory Graham - is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper as saying: "When I first came into the music industry, I imagined what it was going to be like to play festivals and meet other bands.

"I thought, 'This is going to be so great, I'm going to meet all of these people and everyone's going to get drunk afterwards.'

"And then the reality is that most people are quite boring.

"Nobody wanted to talk and have a drink after the show, a lot of artists are just kept in their own bubble.

"I want to encourage people to be a bit more fun."

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old singer-songwriter recently admitted he feels his generation owes it to the next to be vocal and show their feelings so no one needs to suffer in silence, and that's why he's always been so honest in his songwriting.

He said of his follow-up to 2017's 'Human', 'Life By Misadventure': "There's a common theme of growing up ... We're all winging it and I'm trying. We grew up in a time where it was very difficult to show your feelings, our generation have a responsibility to make sure our kids don't feel like that."

The 'Giant' hitmaker added how he needed to be in a room of people who he is "comfortable" talking about deeply personal moments with, in order to "purvey truth" in a way that his audience can understand.

He shared: "All of the songs on the album started off as a sentence or a paragraph. It was all like pads, pens and pencils and stuff. When you're trying to tell a story, when you're tying to purvey truth then you need to be comfortable, you can't give away that much in a room with people you're not comfortable with, it just doesn't work. It's always about, does this make sense as a story? Is this going to make people feel the way you're trying to make people feel?"