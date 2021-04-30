Rag'n'Bone Man has released his new song, 'Crossfire'.

The 36-year-old singer-songwriter has dropped the fourth and final single from his eagerly-awaited second studio album, 'Life By Misadventure', ahead of its release on May 7.

The 'Human' hitmaker - whose real name is Rory Graham - has accompanied the release with a live video of him performing the soaring ballad and admitted he can't wait to play it for fans on his upcoming tour.

He said: "'Crossfire' as a concept came to me in a really mad dream. I wrote it with Ben JC (my keys player and co-writer for the album) and Bill (my amazing bass player) and I'm so excited to play this one live."

The latest offering follows lead single, 'All You Ever Wanted', 'Fall In Love Again' and 'Anywhere Away From Here' featuring Pink.

Rag'n'Bone Man and Pink will perform their duet with the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust Choir at the 2021 BRIT Awards.

The 'Giant hitmaker will appear on stage at The O2 in London on May 11, while the US superstar will perform virtually from across the pond.

He said: "Having people attend this special evening makes me really excited for touring to come."

The charity choir is best known for teaming up with Justin Bieber on a rendition of his mega-hit, 'Holy'.

Rag'n'Bone Man is also set to play three sold-out gigs at London's Jazz Café this June.

He'll then return to the road for a hometown show at the Brighton Centre on October 17, and wrap the run at London's Eventim Apollo on November 6.