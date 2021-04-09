Rag'n'Bone Man and Pink have shared their hotly-anticipated duet, 'Anywhere Away From Here'.

The 'Human' hitmaker and the 41-year-old US superstar delivered breath-taking vocals on the powerful ballad, which is the latest single from the former's upcoming second studio album, 'Life By Misadventure'.

Accompanying the track is a stunning music video helmed by Joe Connor - who has directed promos for the likes of The Rolling Stones and Coldplay.

The 'Who Knew' hitmaker and the 36-year-old British singer-songwriter planned to collaborate at the 2020 BRIT Awards.

On how the duet came about, Pink said: "I first encountered Rag'n'Bone Man in Europe in 2017 not long after hearing his song 'Human'.

"Since then, I knew I wanted to work with him one day. 'Anywhere Away From Here' couldn't be a better song for us to sing together. I'm so honoured to be a part of this collaboration."

While the 'Giant' hitmaker added: "This song is an honest reflection of wanting to disappear from uncomfortable situations — about the vulnerabilities that we all face."

'Anywhere Away From Here' follows the second single from the forthcoming record, 'Fall In Love Again'.

Recorded at Phantom Studios in Tennessee, the moving song is about "sabotaging your own relationship for fear of commitment."

Rag'n'Bone Man - who split from his wife just six months after they tied the knot in 2019 - sings: “I’ll avoid the conversation/ Say that I need my space, not ‘cause I want to, I will make some poor excuse/ Every time that I get close to you.”

Speaking of the track, he said: “'Fall in Love Again’ is a song Ben Jackson-Cook and I wrote on a boozy afternoon in Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee. He did the melody and I did the lyrics. The song is about sabotage: sabotaging your own relationship for fear of commitment.”

The LP - which also features the lead single, 'All You Ever Wanted', and is the follow-up to his 2017'critically-acclaimed debut ,'Human' - was recorded with Grammy-winning producer Mike Elizondo and showcases the star's “tremendous warmth and real emotion with every breath”.

'Life By Misadventure' is released on May 7.