Rag’n’Bone Man has announced his second studio album, ‘Life By Misadventure’.

The ‘Giant’ hitmaker is back after three years with his new single, ‘All You Ever Wanted’, taken from his upcoming follow-up to his acclaimed 2017 LP ‘Human’.

The record was recorded in Nashville with Grammy-winning producer Mike Elizondo.

A press release states that the collection showcases the singer-songwriter’s “tremendous warmth and real emotion with every breath”.

Speaking of ‘All You Ever Wanted’, which is fitting for these times amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Rag’n’Bone Man - whose real name is Rory Graham - said: “I’d felt sad looking around Brighton and London where I grew up … remembering all those cool places that aren’t there anymore.”

The album was recorded as if it were a live album to hone in on the raw emotion.

He added: “We had quite a time to live with the songs this time around.

“Too often, how I’d done things before, was that we’d written a song and I had to sing it the same day, and that was the version we’d use on the album. This way, it was far easier to get real emotion into the music.”

Rag’n’Bone Man previously revealed he was feeling inspired by the likes of The Beatles, Beach Boys and Sam Fender while working on the record.

He said last year: "[It's] sounding good. It's very different to the last record. I was influenced by Sam Fender coming out with a bit more of a rock n roll style.

"I really love bands and going back to my love of The Beatles and Beach Boys.

"I wanted to explore new avenues and sounds. As Beyonce says, 'The songs are key.'"

‘Life By Misadventure’ is released on April 23. ‘All You Ever Wanted’ is out now.

The track-listing for ‘Life By Misadventure’ is:

1. ‘Fireflies’

2. ‘Breath In Me’

3. ‘Fall In Love Again’

4.’Talking To Myself’

5. ’Anywhere Away From Here’

6. ’Alone’

7. ’Crossfire’

8. ’All You Ever Wanted’

9. ’Changing of the Guard’

10. ’Somewhere Along The Way’

11. ’Time Will Only Tell’

12. ’Lightyears’

13. ’Party’s Over’

14. ’Old Habits’