Rag'n'Bone Man has announced a 12-date UK and Ireland tour.

The 'Human' hitmaker will kick off the 'Life By Misadventure' run on October 17 in his home city of Brighton, before hitting up Dublin, Belfast, Leeds, Bristol, Bournemouth, Glasgow, Plymouth, Manchester, Birmingham, and Newcastle, and wrapping on November 6 in London.

The jaunt is in support of Rag'n'Bone Man's hotly-anticipated second studio album, 'Life by Misadventure'.

The ‘Giant’ hitmaker released his first new music in three years in January, the record's lead single, ‘All You Ever Wanted.

The LP - which is the follow-up to 2017's critically-acclaimed 'Human' - was recorded in Nashville with Grammy-winning producer Mike Elizondo, and showcases the singer-songwriter’s “tremendous warmth and real emotion with every breath”.

Speaking of ‘All You Ever Wanted’, which is fitting for these times amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Rag’n’Bone Man - whose real name is Rory Graham - said: “I’d felt sad looking around Brighton and London where I grew up … remembering all those cool places that aren’t there anymore.”

The songs were recorded as if it were a live album to hone in on the raw emotion.

He added: “We had quite a time to live with the songs this time around.

“Too often, how I’d done things before, was that we’d written a song and I had to sing it the same day, and that was the version we’d use on the album. This way, it was far easier to get real emotion into the music.”

Rag’n’Bone Man previously revealed he was feeling inspired by the likes of The Beatles, Beach Boys and Sam Fender while working on the record.

He said last year: "[It's] sounding good. It's very different to the last record. I was influenced by Sam Fender coming out with a bit more of a rock n roll style.

"I really love bands and going back to my love of The Beatles and Beach Boys.

"I wanted to explore new avenues and sounds. As Beyonce says, 'The songs are key.'"

‘Life By Misadventure’ is released on April 23.

Tickets for Rag’n’Bone Man’s 'Life by Misadventure Tour' will go on sale 9am Friday 26 March at LiveNation.co.uk.

Rag'n'Bone Man's 'Life By Misadventure Tour' dates are:

October 17, Brighton, Brighton Centre

October 18, Dublin, Olympia Theatre

October 19, Belfast, Waterfront Hall

October 21, Leeds, O2 Academy

October 22, Bristol, O2 Academy

October 23, Bournemouth, O2 Academy

October 25, Glasgow, O2 Academy

October 28, Plymouth, Pavilions

October 29, Manchester, O2 Apollo

October 31, Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham

November 3, Newcastle, O2 Academy

November 6, London, Eventim Apollo