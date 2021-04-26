Rag'n'Bone Man and Pink will perform with the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust Choir at the 2021 BRIT Awards.

The 'Human' hitmaker and the US superstar are billed to perform their duet 'Anywhere Away From Here' at the awards show on May 11.

The former - whose real name is Rory Graham - will appear on stage at The O2 in London, while Pink will perform virtually from across the pond.

He said: "Having people attend this special evening makes me really excited for touring to come."

The charity choir is best known for teaming up with Justin Bieber on a rendition of his mega-hit, 'Holy'.

The BRITs announced last week that 2,500 tickets to the show will go to frontline workers, as a thank you for their incredible work amid the global pandemic.

The televised ceremony is set to be the first major indoor music event to return in the UK with 4,000 guests.

Those who attend will not be required to wear face masks once seated and no social distancing will be required.

However, they will have to give proof of a negative lateral flow coronavirus test, which identifies if someone with no symptoms is infectious, before entering the London venue.

What's more, they will also be tested after the show to see if the COVID-secure measures worked and NHS Test and Trace will be used in case anyone does test positive.

Dua Lipa - who is in contention for three awards on the night and is also set to take to the stage - said: “This has been a long, tough year for everyone and I'm delighted the night will honour the key worker heroes who have cared for us so well during that time and continue to do so.

"They are quite simply an inspiration. The BRIT Awards are always special and this will truly make it a night to remember.”

The pilot is part of the government’s Events Research Programme, which will help them decide how live events can return safely from June 21.

Jack Whitehall is back as the host of the BRITs for a fourth year in a row.

Confirmed performers also include Arlo Parks, Griff and Headie One.