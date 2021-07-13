Possibly the most confusing video that’s dropped in recent years, Radiohead’s frontman Thom Yorke has teamed up with erm… Radiohead… to unveil a “very 2021 remix” of their iconic debut single ‘Creep’.
If you have time to listen to this incredibly slow rendition - accompanied by a simple but kind of adorable line animation designed by Japanese fashion designer Jun Takahashi of the brand Undercover - you’ll find that it differs rather distinctly from the original ‘Pablo Honey’ version.
With time-stretched acoustic guitar and eerie synths, the song is extended from nearly 4 minutes to 9 minutes long in total. Yorke contributed the new version to Takahashi’s latest runway show which was well-received by fashion publications.
But let’s not forget about the elephant in the room; fans are sarcastically commenting on social media about how thrilled they are that their two favourite artists are finally collaborating - we still have no idea why this is billed as Thom Yorke featuring Radiohead (perhaps he prefers to see himself as a solo artist these days, rather than a lead singer), but it’s provided endless amusement on Twitter anyway.
Weird credits aside, we honestly didn’t think ‘Creep’ could possibly be made any more miserable but, alas, Thom Yorke maintains the title of king of melancholy.
