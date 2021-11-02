As part of the 20th anniversary celebrations of their albums ‘KID A’ and ‘Amnesiac’, Radiohead drop a new video for the previously unreleased track ‘Follow Me Around’.
The video is a skillfully shot piece of mini-drone footage starring award-winning Aussie actor Guy Pearce, who does everything he can to get away from this menacing machine. The low video quality adds to the late 90s/early 2000s nostalgia of the song, which is a largely acoustic, paranoid number that was first recorded in 1997.
While the track has never been released, it did feature on the band’s 1998 film ‘Meeting People Is Easy’.
The ‘KID A MNESIA’ re-release will not only feature the two albums in full alongside previously unreleased material, but also a cassette tape of B-sides: ‘Kid Amnesiette’.
Frontman Thom Yorke reflected on the creation of ‘KID A’ in an interview with NME, telling them: “I was sort of trapped in my own particular labyrinth, followed by this weird sort of [inner] monologue, a criticism of everything I did.”
“It came from being sort of propelled into this weird state where people were projecting things onto me in a particular way,” he added. “I didn’t have the right sort of support mechanisms to deal with it, so I internalised a lot of it.”
‘KID A MNESIA’ will be released on November 5th 2021 through XL Recordings.
