Radiohead are selling a jigsaw puzzle to ease their fans' lockdown boredom.

Thom Yorke and co have had a 1,000-piece puzzle made out of the artwork of their 2004 compilation 'Com Lag (2plus2isfive)' and dubbed it the 'Radiohead Fragmentary Time Waster'.

The 'Creep' rockers posted an advert for the jigsaw on Twitter, which reads: ''Bored? Got nothing to do? Fed up? Nothing on the TV. No way! What you gonna do? Gonna get a jigsaw innit.

''Tell me more, tell me more! A Radiohead jigsaw. Has it got loads and loads of pieces?

''A thousand. Is it really difficult and will it take ages?

''I reckon so, yeah. Sounds great! Is it affordable?

''Depends on your finances.

''Is there a chance you could still be bored after completing it? Yeah probably. Sounds amazing!!!''

The box for the puzzle reads: ''One thousand small pieces must be carefully assembled in the correct and approved manner, only then will the entirety of the image be apparent to you.

''It will not be easy. It is not meant to be easy. It will be easy. It is meant to be easy.''

The product is made from recycled materials and costs £29.99 ($37.54) and is available to pre-order now from wasteheadquarters.com.

Meanwhile, the group's guitarist Ed O'Brien promised earlier this month that Radiohead will ''definitely'' make a new album.

The 52-year-old musician - who released his debut solo album, 'Earth', under the name EOB in April - revealed the Grammy-winners are planning to make a follow-up to 2016's 'A Moon Shaped Pool', but there is no timeframe for when they'll start work on new material.

He said: ''I'm sure there will be another album.

''That last record was a lot of old songs, which explains the different eras of Radiohead it might have sounded like.''

He added that it ''will definitely happen'', but warned: ''But when that is, I have no idea...''

Earlier this year, drummer Philip Selway said the group are taking a ''year away'' from making music together.

The 'Street Spirit' band's sticksman opened up about the group's immediate future and confirmed they are having a break in 2020 to focus on other projects.

He said: ''There are always conversations going on, but we've always got other projects going on.

''This is kind of a year away from Radiohead, but we will pick that up again.''

However, Philip wouldn't be drawn on any specific timeline for the band getting back together in the studio.

Asked if they'd return in 2021, he teased: ''We'll see. We're talking.''