Radiohead have released 'Follow Me Around' as a single.

The track was written in the late 90s and was actually performed at soundchecks on tour around that time, quickly becoming popular among the band's fans.

A recorded version of the song also features on Radiohead’s 1998 film 'Meeting People Is Easy'.

The band performed the track during a soundcheck at Fukuoka Crossing Hall in Japan in 1998.

But now, the group have decided to release the record ahead of 'Kid A Mnesia', a triple album reissue of 'Kid A' and 'Amnesiac' alongside a bonus disc called 'Kid Amnesiae'.

The bonus record features unearthed material from previous recording sessions.

Radiohead have also released an official video for 'Follow Me Around' that includes an appearance from film star Guy Pearce.

Meanwhile, Radiohead's Thom Yorke previously likened making music to "a child playing with Lego".

The 53-year-old star explained how he approaches writing and recording with the band.

He shared: "When I’m rooting around ideas and stuff, I don’t really … it’s like a child playing with Lego.

"I used to, at least, play a bunch of chords, mumble over the top, send them round to the guys and then they’d find things in them and say, ‘That’s good, that’s good, can we work on that?’ Only at that point do I feel I have their permission to connect with it in a different way.

"Then I can like pick up the mic if someone else has got the music around it, in its most basic form."