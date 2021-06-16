Rachel Weisz and Colin Farrell are set to reunite in the upcoming dark comedy 'Love Child'.

The 'Favourite' star and the 45-year-old Irish actor previously starred alongside each other in Yorgos Lanthimos' surreal black comedy dystopian flick 'The Lobster' in 2015.

And they will be back on set together to film Todd Solondz' "darkly comic twist on the Oedipal story".

The plot "follows a precocious kid who schemes to rid himself of his brutish dad so he can have his mom all to himself. Things go awry when a handsome stranger appears."

And the 'Happiness' director has hailed the film as "fun and sexy".

He told Variety: "This is my first movie with a plot and my first movie taking place in Texas.

"It’s fun and it’s sexy and it’s shaped by the Hollywood movies that made me want to become a filmmaker. I’ve loved Rachel and Colin’s work forever, and am so honoured to be able to excite their passion for serious and unexpected work as well."

Rachel's upcoming roles include playing Melina Vostokoff (the Iron Maiden) in Marvel's 'Black Widow'

As for Colin, he will be seen as Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin in 'The Batman' reboot.

Meanwhile, ‘Artemis Fowl’ star Colin – who has sons James, 17, with Kim Bordenave, and Henry, 11, with Alicja Bachelda-Curus – recently admitted the delay in production on 'The Batman' due to the coronavirus pandemic was a blessing in disguise because it meant he could spend more time with his children.

He said: “In the vacuum that I'm fortunate enough to live in, there's a home, a fridge full of food and a few dollars in the bank. And everyone that's very close to me is healthy, so I'm very lucky.

“It's been an incredibly rewarding time because it has allowed me to spend time with my family. We wouldn't have had that if I was still in London shooting the new 'Batman' movie.”