Former S Club 7 singer Rachel Stevens has revealed that she is ''super proud'' of her scantily-clad photoshoots and has framed some of the pictures in her house.
Rachel Stevens is ''super proud'' of her lads' mags pictures.
The former S Club 7 singer became a pin-up by posing for publications such as FHM early in her career and admitted that she loves her scantily-clad snaps and even has some framed in her house.
Rachel told The Sun newspaper: ''I'm super proud of my lads' mags shoots. They were so fun. I really loved them.
''They bring lovely memories, I have some of them framed in my house, but we recently moved so I can't wait to get more prints put up.''
Stevens - who was crowned FHM's Sexiest Woman Of All Time in 2014 - revealed that she is particularly fond of her final saucy shoot as she was in the early stages of her pregnancy with daughter Minnie, six.
She recalled: ''The last shoot I ever did I was in the early stage of pregnancy with my second daughter, about two months, so to have those pictures and know I was in the early days of pregnancy with Minnie was special.''
The 42-year-old singer insisted that she has become more confident as she has grown older.
Rachel said: ''When you get into your forties you know who you are and what you want. I definitely feel more confident now than in my twenties and thirties. I lost my way a little bit, but I've evolved. My style changes, but I've always been obsessed with fashion.''
She also revealed that she would love an S Club 7 reunion, as long as all seven members of the group agreed.
She remarked: ''It would have to be all seven of us. It's tricky to get together, but I'd love to do it. I think it would be nostalgic for all of us.''
