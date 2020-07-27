Rachel Stevens has curated a new glasses collection.

The 42-year-old singer has collaborated with online retailer, Low Cost Glasses, on a new glasses and sunglasses Edit which includes classic tortoise shell rounds and rectangles, bolder cat eye shapes and on-trend translucents.

Rachel said: ''I've worn glasses for five years and I love sunglasses too - especially large, statement frames with a dark tint. My personal style is classic, feminine and comfortable. I like to mix tailoring with more relaxed fabrics and I really think that your eyewear should be part of your outfit planning. Putting my Edit together has been great, as I've been able to experiment with more styles, shapes and colours than I normally would.''

Rachel encouraged her fans to use the retailer's virtual-try-on and experiment with some new looks from the Edit, which is priced between £15 to £85.

She added: ''It's so easy to get into a routine of buying for the same shaped frames over and over. Being able to try on as many pairs as you like online means you can experiment with changing your whole look. There is something for everyone in my Edit and I love how all of the frames are really affordable, so you can have a bit more fun with your frames and treat yourself to few pairs to swap and change - just as you would with make-up or jewellery!

''You don't need to leave home with virtual-try-on, so it's a great chance to try as many pairs as you like and have some fun with your frames. As a general rule, opposites work well, so if you have a rounder face, then more angular frames look great, and vice versa. I also make sure I am wearing my make-up and experiment with different tops and jewellery, just so I can get a proper feel for how they look - you don't quite get the same result with your hair scraped back wearing your trusty hoody!''

The Rachel Stevens x LCG Edit is available from Monday (27.07.20) at www.lowcostglasses.co.uk/TheEdit