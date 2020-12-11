Rachel McAdams has reportedly inked a deal to reprise her role as Dr. Christine Palmer in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'.
As per Deadline, the 41-year-old actress has signed a deal to return as the surgeon and former flame of titular superhero Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), in the next instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise.
Benedict Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor will be back as Wong and Mordo, and Elizabeth Olsen will return as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch.
The follow-up to 2016's 'Doctor Strange' will be directed by Sam Raimi after Scott Derrickson departed the project.
Like most films, the sequel has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Production was originally due to kick-off this May, with a release for the same month in 2021, however, with studios closed down because of the coronavirus restrictions in place, that date was first moved to November 5, 2021, before being changed again to four months later.
'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' is now slated for release on March 25, 2022.
Ejiofor, who will once again play villain Baron Karl Mordo, previously gushed about how excited he is to work under the helm of Raimi.
He said: "I love Sam Raimi, so I'm very excited that he's making the film, the second 'Doctor Strange'.
"He brings to anything he does, a wealth of imagination and passion. In this genre, he's just one of the seminal figures. I remember seeing 'Darkman' when I was a kid. It was beyond, it's so amazing."
The '12 Years a Slave' star believes the filmmaker's style of storytelling is suited to the flick.
He explained: "I think he has an incredible mind and I think he's really able to bring that mind into his storytelling in a really unique way, and it's very suited to the world that's been created by Doctor Strange, and I'm very excited to see what he does with that world."
