Rachael Ray has assured fans she's ''okay'' after a huge fire ripped through her home over the weekend.

The 51-year-old celebrity chef's home on Chuckwagon Trail in Lake Luzerne, New York, was engulfed in a big blaze on Sunday evening (09.08.20), but fortunately the talk show host, her husband John Cusimano, her mother, and her pet pooch all got out safely.

Rachael and her family were reported to be ''safe'' when news of the fire first broke, but she has now taken to social media to reiterate that she and her loved ones are doing fine, as she also sent her thanks to the ''kind and gracious'' first responders who arrived to put out the flames.

She wrote on Twitter: ''Thank you to our local first responders for being kind and gracious and saving what they could of our home. Grateful that my mom, my husband, my dog... we're all okay. These are the days we all have to be grateful for what we have, not what we've lost. (sic)''

However, Rachael also confirmed she has lost her phone in the fire, so is having difficulty contacting her friends and family.

She added: ''...I *did* lose my phone (posting through a team member) Thank you for all the well wishes, concern and outreach, but can't return texts and calls at the moment...! (sic)''

At the time of the fire, her representative said: ''Rachael, her husband John and their dog Bella are safe.

''The house is unfortunately damaged and we don't yet know to what extent.''

Twelve fire crews were said to be fighting the fire, after they were called to the inferno at 7.27pm local time.

According to CBS17, Rachael was at home at the time but was able to get out of the house without any injuries.

The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.