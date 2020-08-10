A huge fire has ripped through Rachael Ray's house.

The 51-year-old celebrity chef's home on Chuckwagon Trail in Lake Luzerne, New York, was engulfed in a big blaze on Sunday evening (09.08.20), but fortunately the talk show host, her husband John Cusimano, and their pet pooch all got out safely.

A rep for the star told PEOPLE: ''Rachael, her husband John and their dog Bella are safe.

''The house is unfortunately damaged and we don't yet know to what extent.''

Twelve fire crews were said to be fighting the fire, after they were called to the inferno at 7.27pm local time.

According to CBS17, Rachael was at home at the time but was able to get out of the house without any injuries.

The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.

Rachael has been filming cooking segments from the mansion during the coronavirus pandemic.

Just hours before the blaze broke out, Rachael revealed John had enjoyed his first outing with friends ''in months''.

