Rachael Leigh Cook is trying not to ''screw up'' her new romance.

The 40-year-old actress ended her 15-year marriage to Daniel Gillies - with whom she has Charlotte, six, and Theodore, five - in June 2019, and has since found love again with a new beau by the name of Kevin.

And Rachael has now said she's doing her best to make sure the romance lasts, because she thinks her new man is ''great''.

Explaining she hasn't yet said the word ''boyfriend'' out loud, she said: ''I'm trying to be very cool, which I'm not. I'm just trying to take it day by day, and I have to be honest. I can't even say it out loud, but I'm going to try. I can't say boyfriend. I'm 40 and I haven't said that word since I was 22. I was 23 when I married my ex, so let me be able to say it out loud.''

She then took a deep breath and added: ''Boyfriend. I'm a head case. He's great, and I just need to not screw it up.''

Rachael also revealed she met Kevin - who is a swim coach - through her good friend Judy Greer.

She admitted to ET Canada: ''I was complaining about some online interactions that I've had and Judy Greer said, 'Well, when you're ready to meet someone nice, you should meet Kevin.' I told her that I'm sure her friend is great, but that seems like a lot of pressure because they're friends and we're friends and I need to figure out my disaster self for a while. And then sure enough, another two solid disasters later, I was like, 'I'm ready to meet nice Kevin. Where is he?' ''

Meanwhile, the 'She's All That' star recently gushed over her new beau when she said he was ''out of [her] league''.

She said last month: ''He's really great. I did good, if I do say so. Definitely hitting out of my league there. I met someone really nice, and I adore him. He's fantastic.''