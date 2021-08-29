Rachael Leigh Cook says not caring about Hollywood has been good for her mental health.
Rachael Leigh Cook says not caring about Hollywood has been "detrimental" to her career but "helpful" to her mental health.
The 41-year-old actress experienced a low in her career when 'Josie and the Pussycats' bombed at the box office in 2001 but Rachael is grateful for how things have worked out.
She explained to Vanity Fair: "It is very real because show business is that — it’s a business. At a certain point, it doesn’t matter if people think you’re talented or not. If you don’t make dollars and cents, you don’t get to go make dollars.
“I think that the fact that I didn’t care was most detrimental to my overall career and very helpful to my mental state simultaneously because the independent scene was flourishing very much at that time. So I could just throw what was left of what could be considered my bankability into helping get other small movies made. That felt really good because I got to feel out my range and do parts that maybe I never would have gotten in huge-budget studio movies.”
And Rachael believes taking ownership of her career has led to more interesting projects.
She explained: '[I was able to] change the narrative and my position in the industry a great deal when I started producing and creating my own projects."
Who is on your must-see list this year?
The baby on Nirvana’s Nevermind album is suing for sexual exploitation.
The unlikely pairing of the The Screamin' Ab Dabs singer Alison Moyet with "pretty boy" pop pioneer Vince Clarke may have been something of an...
Fans are doing their own investigation into Bob Dylan sex abuse claims.
Left-field alternative pop didn't really get any better than 'Beautiful Freak' in 1996 and arguably it's rarely been bettered since.
London based Australian artist Nick Kingswell says that he "can't wait to share [his] new songs in a live setting with real humans" now that lockdown...
Happier Than Ever is one of the most highly anticipated album releases of the year, which puts an awful lot of pressure on a woman who’s faced more...
After watching the postmodern teen-detective stars of Brick and Veronica Mars, reviving Nancy Drew, girl...
Forget Get Carter. Instead... get me a cup of coffee.What the hell has happened...
Hmmm, what's this movie with Josh Hartnett and Rachael Leigh Cook on the cover?...
Just about the time the fur was really flying between Microsoft and the Justice Department...
"Blow Dry" is a leaden British dramedy about an estranged family of hairdressers reconciling when...
If you were to take the 1998 Spice Girls movie called "Spice World," then remove...
If the rain-slicked new Sylvester Stallone revenge fantasy flick "Get Carter" seems a little familiar,...