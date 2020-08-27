Rachael Leigh Cook has a new man following her split from Daniel Gillies.

The 40-year-old actress ended her 15-year marriage to the 'Vampire Diaries' alum - with whom she has Charlotte, six, and Theodore, five - in June 2019, and has now revealed she's found love again with a ''fantastic'' new man.

She confessed: ''He's really great. I did good, if I do say so. Definitely hitting out of my league there. I met someone really nice, and I adore him. He's fantastic.''

Although Rachael didn't disclose the identity of her mystery hunk, it's believed his name is Kevin.

And the 'She's All That' star also admitted she hasn't introduced her children to her new beau yet, because their romance is still fresh and she wants to take things ''beat by beat''.

She added: ''I feel like what's the rush, you know what I mean? I don't want to get it wrong. We're going to take it beat by beat. If they ever Google deep dive this time in their parents' life and they see this interview in the future and they're like, 'What the hell, mom?' we'll have that discussion then. But in the meantime, I'm just going to take small steps and they can be on a need to know basis.''

Rachael is seeking joint custody of her children in her divorce case with Daniel, and has said she and her former spouse are still on good terms for the sake of their brood.

The 'Love, Guaranteed' actress told Us Weekly magazine: ''[Our children] still get upset about it occasionally, but we've shown them that we all still have a great family dynamic in place, and we're just taking it day by day.

''We've resolved to do so many things that we used to do, and just maintain our traditions. Only our relationship is reframed, the rest we aim to keep the same. So it's actually been kind of okay.''