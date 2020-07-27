Rachael Leigh Cook has filed for joint custody of her children amid her divorce from Daniel Gillies.

The 40-year-old actress filed for divorce from the 'Originals' star in June 2019 after 15 years of marriage, and earlier this month, Rachael entered paperwork requesting the former couple have joint custody of their children - Charlotte, six, and Theodore, five.

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly magazine, the 'She's All That' star filed her request with a Los Angeles County judge on July 17, but the filing did not specify whether Rachael or Daniel, 44, would be required to pay for child support.

Rachael's custody request comes after she said in July 2019, one month after announcing her split from the 'Vampire Diaries' alum, she hadn't told her children that their parents were getting a divorce.

She said at the time: ''Daniel's actually filming in New Zealand for almost three months now, and so we can't formally talk to them about what's going on until he's back, because otherwise what it means is dad disappeared. That's far from anything Daniel would ever do, or myself. He's hopelessly devoted to them and we're going to get through this together. He's an amazing person and I still consider him my very best friend and we'll make it one way or another.''

Rachael also revealed that she was devastated by the split but was determined to be strong for their children.

She added: ''I get [why fans might be sad]. I take it very personally usually when extra couples break up... But, you know, we got married when I was 24. I think we were just a little bit ahead of the curve, so it feels like we're first, and that's hard, but I don't know. I still love him to death, and he's gone and I miss him, but we're just going to forge a new path forward.

''As long as the kids will be OK, I'll be OK. I don't know what I'm doing, so if anybody has advice, tag me online. Seriously, I'm all ears.''

When announcing their split, both Rachael and Daniel asked for ''discretion'' for the sake of their children.

They said in a joint statement shared to both of their Instagram pages: ''With deep gratitude for every year we have spent together and the thousands of beautiful memories shared, we have mutually decided to separate as a couple.

''This decision isn't one we have come to easily or lightly. We love and respect each other as parents, people and artists and look forward to maintaining the best parts of our relationship for many years to come.

''Your discretion in this matter is kindly requested for the sake of our children during this time of transition. Thank you to those of you who are already aware; for your tremendous compassion and understanding. Lots of love, Rachael and Daniel.''