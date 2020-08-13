A woman who accused R. Kelly of sexual assault has asked for a default judgement in her case.

Faith Rodgers sued the 'Ignition' hitmaker in 2018 after she accused him of sexually assaulting her and giving her herpes, as well as claiming that during their three-year relationship he would lock her up when she didn't adequately sexually please him.

And two years after she filed legal documents against the disgraced singer, Faith has now asked a judge to pass a default judgement on the lawsuit, as she alleges Kelly has failed to properly respond to her case.

According to court documents filed by her lawyer in Manhattan Supreme Court Wednesday (12.08.20) and obtained by Page Six, Faith is also asking for a trial to take place to determine the damages that Kelly should have to pay her.

The woman - who claims she only found out Kelly had herpes after he gave it to her - has even asked the judge to rule that Kelly cannot engage in sexual activity with anyone unless he discloses his STD to them first.

Faith claims that, to date, the papers Kelly has submitted don't contain ''any denials of the truth of the allegations ... and any affirmative defence'', and says the deadline for these documents was supposed to be in December.

Court documents filed this week claim: ''By failing to respond to the allegations in the [lawsuit], R. Kelly has admitted to them.''

The update comes as the 53-year-old singer is currently behind bars as he awaits trial on sex crime charges relating to six women and girls in New York, as well as separate criminal charges in Chicago for allegedly producing child pornography and destroying evidence.

Earlier this week, three men who claim to be friends with Kelly were arrested and charged with harassing witnesses in his racketeering case in New York, but Kelly has denied any involvement in the allegations.

His attorney, Steven Greenberg, told the publication: ''Without question, Robert Kelly had nothing to do with any of these alleged acts by those charged. He has not attempted to intimidate anyone, or encouraged anyone else to do so. No involvement whatsoever.''

Kelly has denied all allegations against him.