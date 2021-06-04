Quentin Tarantino worries that his last movie will be the worst of them all.
The director has made no secret that this he film will be his last at the helm but he admits he is a little concerned by the "curse" that directors' last movies are always "horrible".
He said: "Most directors have horrible last movies. Usually their worst movies are their last movies. That’s the case for most of the Golden Age directors that ended up making their last movies in the late ’60s and the ’70s, then that ended up being the case for most of the New Hollywood directors who made their last movies in the late ’80s and the ’90s. So to actually end your career on a decent movie is rare. To end it with, like, a good movie is kind of phenomenal."
Tarantino's most recent release was 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' and he admits he would be "really happy with dropping the mic" on the hit movie.
Speaking on the Pure Cinema Podcast, he added: "I mean, most directors’ last films are f****** lousy … maybe I should not make another movie because I could be really happy with dropping the mic."
Meanwhile, it was previously revealed that Tarantino's final movie is unlikely to be made any time soon, according to his long-time producer Shannon McIntosh.
McIntosh said: "I don't know! He has many things he's thinking about.
"He has some other projects he may do before his last film. We're going to try and not rush into that last movie, so he can keep creating amazing art that we can all enjoy. I hope to the end that we're working together, we've had a wonderful collaboration so far."
