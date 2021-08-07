Quentin Tarantino would like to see Adam Driver star in one of his movies alongside Kurt Russell.
Quentin Tarantino would like to see Adam Driver star in one of his movies.
The legendary director - who has vowed to retire after his tenth film - admits he would love to make a movie adaptation of novel 'First Blood' and has already envisioned his casting possibilities, including having 'Star Wars' actor Adam and Kurt Russell in two of the main roles.
Speaking about the movie, he said: "When David O Russell talked about doing The Fighter, he was over himself and over being the auteur; he just wanted to make a good movie that people are going to enjoy. Every time I read it, the dialogue is so fantastic in the David Morrell novel that you’re reading it out loud. But if it was just about to make a good movie, that’s out there."
However, Quentin admits he may not even make his tenth movie at all.
Speaking on The Big Ticket podcast, he added: "I know film history and from here on in, filmmakers do not get better. Don Siegel - if he had quit his career in 1979, when he did Escape from Alcatraz, what a final film! What a mic drop. But he dribbles away with two more other ones, he doesn’t mean it."
Meanwhile, Quentin previously admitted he thinks Hollywood is going through a "really bad time".
He explained: "I think we’re living through a really bad time right now. But we’ve lived through these really bad times before. To me, the ‘50s is one of the worst decades in the history of Hollywood, and it came after the ‘30s and ‘40s, which were two of the best decades of Hollywood. What we think of as the ‘60s really didn’t start until ’67. From 1960 to 1965, was just the ‘50s, Part 2.
"But that gave birth to New Hollywood, as a counteractive, and that gave birth to the explosion of cinema in the ‘70s. And after that explosion ran its course around ’82, we had another horribly politically correct repressive decade. We all lived through that f*****-up cinematic decade, but then that gave birth to the ‘90s, which we didn’t realise was going to actually be the ‘70s, Part 2. Now you look back on it, and it absolutely was ... I think what’s going on right now is probably going to last about six, seven or eight more years, and there’ll be a revolt against it. This is just a period of time we’re living through."
Happier Than Ever is one of the most highly anticipated album releases of the year, which puts an awful lot of pressure on a woman who’s faced more...
Live music returned to Dreamland in Margate in spectacular fashion as Sports Team brought their 'Bus Trip All-Dayer' back to the seaside town for the...
Wolf Alice are nominated for the third time and Arlo Parks is an unsurprising first-time nominee.
Well before they enjoyed meteoric success with 'The Black Parade', My Chemical Romance started their musical journey with another concept album, 'I...
Willow Smith and more rocked a buzzcut for so many reasons.
Normani and Cardi B dispense with the need to maintain any resemblance of social distancing as they get up-close and personal in the video their...
Before it plays host to some iconic artists and acts, including Billy Ocean, The Specials, The Kaiser Chiefs and James (Among many others) Dreamland...
'Diamond Life', released on the 16th July 1984, is not only a significant album in it's own right, it's a cultural touchstone and a near perfect...
Quentin Tarantino is a filmmaker who simply can't be ignored, especially when he lobs a...
John Ruth earnt his nickname The Hangman for a good reason, he's one of the...
John Ruth, known by his associates and like-minded peers as The Hangman on account of...
With preparation well underway for his latest Broadway show, director Arnold Albertson (Owen Wilson) heads...
Tarantino takes an unusually comical approach to a provocative topic, and the result is as...
German bounty hunter Dr. King Schultz is on the hunt for a brutal gang of...
German bounty hunter Dr. King Schultz is on the hunt for a brutal gang of...
American director Roger Corman is one of the film industry's most influential directors. Born in...
There's a zing of postmodern fun to be had while watching a film that documents...
Longtime buddies Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez have worked together before (Four Rooms, Sin City),...
Z Channel was one of the first pay cable stations ever. It's "magnificent obsession" was...
In the wake of "Reservoir Dogs," "Pulp Fiction" and "Jackie Brown," film buffs have come...