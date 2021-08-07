Quentin Tarantino would like to see Adam Driver star in one of his movies.

The legendary director - who has vowed to retire after his tenth film - admits he would love to make a movie adaptation of novel 'First Blood' and has already envisioned his casting possibilities, including having 'Star Wars' actor Adam and Kurt Russell in two of the main roles.

Speaking about the movie, he said: "When David O Russell talked about doing The Fighter, he was over himself and over being the auteur; he just wanted to make a good movie that people are going to enjoy. Every time I read it, the dialogue is so fantastic in the David Morrell novel that you’re reading it out loud. But if it was just about to make a good movie, that’s out there."

However, Quentin admits he may not even make his tenth movie at all.

Speaking on The Big Ticket podcast, he added: "I know film history and from here on in, filmmakers do not get better. Don Siegel - if he had quit his career in 1979, when he did Escape from Alcatraz, what a final film! What a mic drop. But he dribbles away with two more other ones, he doesn’t mean it."

Meanwhile, Quentin previously admitted he thinks Hollywood is going through a "really bad time".

He explained: "I think we’re living through a really bad time right now. But we’ve lived through these really bad times before. To me, the ‘50s is one of the worst decades in the history of Hollywood, and it came after the ‘30s and ‘40s, which were two of the best decades of Hollywood. What we think of as the ‘60s really didn’t start until ’67. From 1960 to 1965, was just the ‘50s, Part 2.

"But that gave birth to New Hollywood, as a counteractive, and that gave birth to the explosion of cinema in the ‘70s. And after that explosion ran its course around ’82, we had another horribly politically correct repressive decade. We all lived through that f*****-up cinematic decade, but then that gave birth to the ‘90s, which we didn’t realise was going to actually be the ‘70s, Part 2. Now you look back on it, and it absolutely was ... I think what’s going on right now is probably going to last about six, seven or eight more years, and there’ll be a revolt against it. This is just a period of time we’re living through."