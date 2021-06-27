Quentin Tarantino plans to retire after his next project and considered remaking ‘Reservoir Dogs’ as his final film.
The 58-year-old director has long promised to retire after making 10 movies and though he hasn’t yet disclosed what his last project will be, he admitted he thought about going full circle and crafting a new version of his 1992 classic debut.
He said: “I’ve actually considered making a remake of ‘Reservoir Dogs’ as my last movie...
““That’s kind of a ‘capture time in a moment’ kind of thing.
“I won’t do it, internet! But I considered it.”
The ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ filmmaker insisted cinematic history has shown he is making the right decision in quitting while he’s still at the top.
Speaking on ‘Real Time with Bill Maher’, he said: “I know film history and from here on in, filmmakers do not get better.
“Don Siegel – if he had quit his career in 1979, when he did ‘Escape from Alcatraz’, what a final film! What a mic drop. But he dribbles away with two more other ones, he doesn’t mean it.”
The ‘Pulp Fiction’ director recently admitted he’s worried his final movie will be his “worst”.
He said: "Most directors have horrible last movies. Usually their worst movies are their last movies. That’s the case for most of the Golden Age directors that ended up making their last movies in the late ’60s and the ’70s, then that ended up being the case for most of the New Hollywood directors who made their last movies in the late ’80s and the ’90s. So to actually end your career on a decent movie is rare. To end it with, like, a good movie is kind of phenomenal."
Tarantino's most recent release was 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' and he admits he would be "really happy with dropping the mic" on the hit movie.
He added: "I mean, most directors’ last films are f****** lousy … maybe I should not make another movie because I could be really happy with dropping the mic."
