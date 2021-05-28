Queen's 1981 'Greatest Hits' collection is being re-released to mark five decades of the iconic rock legends and the 40th anniversary of the LP.

Upon its release, the album made history as the first and only collection to have sold more than six million copies in the UK (6.75 million sales to date) with global sales above 25 million.

What's more, the record has spent more than 900 weeks on the UK Albums Chart.

According to a press release, one in four British households are already in possession of the album, and since the release of the 2018 blockbuster biopic, 'Bohemian Rhapsody', interest in Queen has spiked.

The 'We Will Rock You' group - which was made up of the late Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor, and John Deacon - have a new collector's edition Greatest Hits CD with exclusive slipcase cover and a limited edition cassette format set for release on July 2.

Fans can also get their hands on limited colour cassettes with their choice of band member.

Freddie died of bronchial pneumonia resulting from AIDS in 1991.

Meanwhile, drummer Roger revealed fans could hear some new music from the group featuring their touring vocalist Adam Lambert

He said: “We did record a song which we haven’t actually finished. It’s very good… I can’t remember what it’s called. I think we were still discussing what we should call it.”

Asked if he’d like to make a new Queen album, he replied: “It would be nice to do some stuff. I wouldn’t rule it out.

“Adam has said, ‘Any time you want me to sing on something…’ If the other two decide ‘Let’s do something’, I’d be there.”

Head to www.queenonlinestore.com to pre-order the new formats of Queen's 'Greatest Hits'.