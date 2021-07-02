Queen are raking in a whopping £100,000-plus a day from 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.

Surviving band members, Brian May, 73, Roger Taylor, 71, and John Deacon, 69, and the estate of late frontman Freddie Mercury's bank balances have been boosted by a payout of £20.17 million divided between them.

As per Companies House, Queen Productions had a turnover of £42 million in 12 months dated to September 2020, with the 'We Will Rock You' hitmakers making £19,179,528 pre-tax.

And before the blockbuster's release, they reported £11.8 million before tax and a turnover of £21.9 million.

The 2018 biopic starring Rami Malek as Freddie - who died in 1991 from bronchial pneumonia resulting from AIDS - made £700 million worldwide at the box office and continues to be a huge hit on streaming services.

Upon its release, guitarist Brian insisted the film is "not a Queen movie, it's a Freddie movie".

Speaking at the world premiere, he explained: "The whole deal was to do Freddie justice in a way that he would enjoy and would be worthy of him.

"It's all there, the humour is there, the talent is there, the heartbreak is there.

"There's a lot of tears and a lot of joy in this movie. So yes, it's always Freddie. Freddie, Freddie, Freddie. Because this is the one chance we got to make the film about Freddie."