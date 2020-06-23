Queen are being honoured with UK postage stamps to mark their 50th anniversary.

The 'Bohemian Rhapsody' icons - made up of Brian May, Roger Taylor, John Deacon and the late Freddie Mercury - will be immortalised on a series of stamps from Royal Mail.

The band's collection will be issued as a set of 13, which includes eight album covers - 'Queen II' (1974), 'Sheer Heart Attack' (1974), 'A Night At The Opera' (1975), 'News of the World' (1979), 'The Game' (1980), 'Greatest Hits' (1981), 'The Works' (1984) and 'Innuendo' (1991).

Also featured in the celebratory set will be four live group shots and a classic group photo.

Brian said in a statement: ''It's hard to put into words what I feel when looking at these beautiful stamps.

''Since we four precocious boys started out on our quest 50 years ago, our lives have been devoted to making our impossible dream come true.

''Sometimes it's strange to wake up and realise the position in which we are now held - we have become a national institution!

''Nothing brings this home more than this incredible tribute from Royal Mail.

''It's particularly poignant to look at this collection of images now - now that we are all in a world dominated by a coronavirus, in which none of this could have happened.''

Drummer Roger described the collection as ''an honour'' and thanked Royal Mail for recognising the 'We Are The Champions' band's legacy.

He added: ''We must be really part of the furniture now! Thanks Royal Mail for stamping on us! In gratitude.''

Queen are the third rock band to be honoured in this way by, joining The Beatles in 2007 and Pink Floyd in 2016.

The stamps are available now to pre-order from Royal Mail's website in a number of different collections, including the complete Presentation Pack for £16.