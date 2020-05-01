Queen and Adam Lambert have released 'You Are The Champions' to raise funds for the WHO's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

The charity rendition of the rock legends' iconic 1977 hit 'We Are The Champions' got its live debut during a performance on Instagram by guitarist Brian May and it changes up the lyrics to pay tribute to the healthcare workers and ''frontline soldiers'' around the world fighting to save lives amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Brian said: ''It seems to me we should dedicate this one to all the front-line soldiers fighting for Humanity against the insurgent coronavirus.

''Just like our parents, grandparents, and great grandparents who fought for us in two world wars, those brave warriors in the front line are our new CHAMPIONS.

''That means the doctors, nurses, cleaners, porters, drivers, tea-ladies and gentlemen, and all who are quietly risking their lives daily to save the lives of our kin. CHAMPIONS ALL!!! (sic)''

Drummer Roger Taylor's daughter Dr Rory Taylor, who is an NHS key worker, features in the accompanying music video.

He said: ''As a father with a daughter in the front line, I am ultra-aware of the vital work they are doing daily to save us and our society.

''Their bravery and sacrifice must not be prejudiced by anything less than a one hundred per cent effort by our governments to protect them.

''They are precious to us all and they are truly our champions.''

Adam - who has been performing lead vocals in the place of late great frontman Freddie Mercury since 2011 - added: ''It is with the deepest gratitude to all those on the frontline all over the world that we dedicate our performance.

''Thank you for keeping us safe, we are in awe of your bravery and strength.''

Freddie - who died in 1991 aged 45 due to complications from AIDS - penned the rock anthem to unite the world.

The late music icon explained: ''I wanted to write something that everyone could sing along to.

''And at the same time, I thought it would be nice to have a winning song that's meant for everyone.''

Elizabeth Cousens, President & CEO of the UN Foundation, said: '''We Are The Champions' has always been a rallying cry.

''We are grateful to Queen and Adam Lambert for using their talents to support our heroes on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response.

''Their contribution to this fight will lift spirits and raise critical funds for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization.''