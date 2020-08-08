Queen Elizabeth II will not be carrying out her annual tradition of visiting Crathie Kirk church in Balmoral, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 94-year-old monarch and her husband, The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, jetted off to Aberdeenshire this week for their vacation in Scotland.

And now, it's been reported by The Sun newspaper that Her Majesty will be missing out on a trip to the church as they don't want to risk large crowds gathering outside the place of worship as lockdown has been reimposed in Aberdeen, due to a spike in cases of Covid-19.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said it ''will be in line with the relevant guidelines and advice''.

The Queen and Prince Philip's Balmoral stay comes after she had a private lunch with Princess Anne at Frogmore House to celebrate her daughter's upcoming 70th birthday.

The Princess Royal turns the milestone age on August 15, and the head of the British Royal Family met her daughter for a special socially distanced feast with just the two of them and a small number of The Queen's staff from her ''bubble'' at Buckingham Palace present at the residence on her Berkshire estate.

A source claimed it's ''rare but not unheard of'' for royals to use the usually empty building for ''special occasions''.

Frogmore is also a more private location for the pair to meet.

Last month, The Queen attended Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wedding at Windsor Castle.

Meanwhile, Philip attended his first royal engagement for more than a year on July 22.

The royal retired from his official duties back in August 2017, but he broke his retirement in Windsor to formally hand over his position as Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles Regiment to the Duchess of Cornwall.

The Duke held the Colonel-in-Chief role since 2007, when The Rifles were formed, but he has served in a similar role for different regiments since 1953.