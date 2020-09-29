'The Crown' will premiere its fourth season in November.

The hit Netflix series tells the inside story of the decades-long reign of Queen Elizabeth II and the struggle between her private and public self, and fans will be able to watch the entirety of season four on the streaming service from November 15.

According to a press release, season four of 'The Crown' will begin in the late 1970s, where the monarch - played by Olivia Colman for seasons three and four - and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor), who is still unmarried at 30.

The storyline will lead to the introduction of the Lady Diana Spencer - who later became Princess Diana when she married Charles - who will be played by Emma Corrin this season.

Meanwhile, season four will also see tensions arise between the Queen and the first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), after Thatcher leads the country into the Falklands War, generating conflict within the Commonwealth.

Written by Peter Morgan, 'The Crown' season four also stars Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Tobias Menzies as The Duke of Edinburgh, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles and Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother.

The premiere date for the upcoming season comes after it was announced in July that the show will extend into a sixth season.

'The Crown' changes main cast every two seasons as the timeline jumps forward, and it has been confirmed that for seasons five and six, Imelda Staunton will take on the role of the Queen, while Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana.

Lesley Manville will take the role of Princess Margaret, and Jonathan Pryce will be the show's final Prince Philip.

In the show's first two seasons, Claire Foy and Matt Smith played the monarch and her husband Philip.