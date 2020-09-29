'The Crown' will premiere its fourth season on November 15, which will star Olivia Colman, Josh O'Connor, Emma Corrin, Tobias Menzies, and Helena Bonham Carter.
'The Crown' will premiere its fourth season in November.
The hit Netflix series tells the inside story of the decades-long reign of Queen Elizabeth II and the struggle between her private and public self, and fans will be able to watch the entirety of season four on the streaming service from November 15.
According to a press release, season four of 'The Crown' will begin in the late 1970s, where the monarch - played by Olivia Colman for seasons three and four - and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor), who is still unmarried at 30.
The storyline will lead to the introduction of the Lady Diana Spencer - who later became Princess Diana when she married Charles - who will be played by Emma Corrin this season.
Meanwhile, season four will also see tensions arise between the Queen and the first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), after Thatcher leads the country into the Falklands War, generating conflict within the Commonwealth.
Written by Peter Morgan, 'The Crown' season four also stars Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Tobias Menzies as The Duke of Edinburgh, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles and Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother.
The premiere date for the upcoming season comes after it was announced in July that the show will extend into a sixth season.
'The Crown' changes main cast every two seasons as the timeline jumps forward, and it has been confirmed that for seasons five and six, Imelda Staunton will take on the role of the Queen, while Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana.
Lesley Manville will take the role of Princess Margaret, and Jonathan Pryce will be the show's final Prince Philip.
In the show's first two seasons, Claire Foy and Matt Smith played the monarch and her husband Philip.
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
Remembering the iconic Toots Hibbert (1942-2020).
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
We were actually quite excited about Marilyn Manson's WE ARE CHAOS. The question is whether or not we were sorely disappointed...
World Suicide Prevention Day is the day to remember some of the world's greatest artists.
Few bands reach the legendary status of of the greatest rock 'n' roll band in the world.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...
It's time to start letting women be empowered by their sexual attitudes.
Oscar-winning director Davis Guggenheim (An Inconvenient Truth) creates a riveting portrait of the youngest ever...