Queen Elizabeth II told people to ''never give up'' and ''never despair'' as she addressed the nation in a message to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

The 94-year-old monarch appeared in a pre-recorded video aired on Friday (08.05.20) to mark 75 years since the end of Europe's fighting in World War II, and used her message to remind the British public not to lose hope amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Queen's message was broadcast at 9pm, as this was the same time her late father, King George VI, gave his own speech to the nation in 1945.

She said: ''I speak to you today at the same hour as my father did, exactly 75 years ago. His message then was a salute to the men and women at home and abroad who had sacrificed so much in pursuit of what he rightly called a 'great deliverance'.

''The war had been a total war; it had affected everyone, and no one was immune from its impact. Whether it be the men and women called up to serve, families separated from each other, or people asked to take up new roles and skills to support the war effort, all had a part to play.

''At the start, the outlook seemed bleak, the end distant, the outcome uncertain.

''But we kept faith that the cause was right - and this belief, as my father noted in his broadcast, carried us through. Never give up, never despair - that was the message of VE Day.''

The royal went on to acknowledge the pandemic again when she acknowledged the change in celebrations, which have been scaled back as people are unable to host parties due to social distancing guidelines.

But the Queen also said those ''brave soldiers, sailors and airmen'' who fought in World War II would ''admire'' the strength of the nation amid the difficult times.

She added: ''Today it may seem hard that we cannot mark this special anniversary as we would wish.

''Instead we remember from our homes and our doorsteps.

''But our streets are not empty; they are filled with the love and the care that we have for each other.

''And when I look at our country today, and see what we are willing to do to protect and support one another, I say with pride that we are still a nation those brave soldiers, sailors and airmen would recognise and admire. I send my warmest good wishes to you all.''

Queen Elizabeth's message comes as her third this year, after she previously addressed the nation in a special coronavirus message in March, and again over Easter in April.

Usually, the monarch only airs a speech once a year, at Christmas.