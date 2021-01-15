The Pussycat Dolls are in talks to sign a new management deal.

The pop group - who are made up of Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Carmit Bachar and Jessica Sutta - are said to have attracted interest from Madonna and Britney Spears' management company Maverick, and despite speculation Nicole was planning to go solo again, she is said to be "focused" on the Dolls.

A source said: "The pandemic has hampered plans for The Pussycat Dolls but as far as they are concerned, they’re all raring to get going as soon as it’s safe to do so.

"Nicole had considered doing some solo music last year and wrote a series of songs including a track about social distancing called Anti-Party Anthem.

"That one was a fun nod to lockdown life, which she wrote when the pandemic had just started but she decided not to put it out a short while later.

"The time has passed and she has no plans right now to do anything as a solo artist."

The 'Don't Cha' hitmakers are said to be "determined" to release some new songs later this year, but it is proving "tricky" to get together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The source added to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "This new team is great news for them and they’ve got a handful of songs which they are plotting to release when they can all safely get together again.

"With half of the group in the UK and half in the US, it is tricky, but they are determined to release some singles in 2021."

Last year, the 'When I Grow Up' singers were forced to postpone their UK comeback tour due to the pandemic.

In March, Ashley wrote on Instagram: "Alright Doll lovers.. Following the latest government advice we are very sad to announce that we are postponing our upcoming UK and Ireland tour. We're gutted not to be able to perform next month, but the safety and health of our fans is of course our No.1 priority.

"We look forward to seeing you all at the rescheduled dates in October. In the meantime please stay safe and look after yourselves.

"Love Pussycat Dolls #pcdreunion (sic)"

But the October dates were also postponed, and the tour has been rescheduled for May and June this year.