The Pussycat Dolls' outdoor show at Sandown Park Racecourse has been cancelled.

The 'Don't Cha' group - comprised of Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Jessica Sutta and Carmit Bachar - were recently forced to postpone their comeback tour due to the coronavirus pandemic, and now another planned concert on July 22 at the racing course in Esher, Surrey, England, has been axed as a result of the restrictions on mass gatherings.

Full refunds will be made available to ticketholders from their point of purchase.

In a statement issued to press, promoters The Jockey Club Live announced: ''Unfortunately, Pussycat Doll's 2020 headline show on 22nd July at Sandown Racecourse can no longer be staged due to the ongoing public health situation.

''Tickets will be automatically refunded to the account used at point of purchase, and customers can expect to receive funds back in their account in the next 21 days.

''If the card used for the original transaction is no longer valid please email [email protected]

''The Jockey Club Live extend their gratitude and thanks to customers for their ongoing patience and understanding and hope to see everyone again soon.''

Following the postponement of their gigs, the group have been holding regular meetings through video conference site Zoom in order to prepare their new plans.

Kimberly said recently: ''We did a video chat together a few nights ago, which was brilliant. It was lovely to see each other.

''We keep in touch through WhatsApp and Zoom mostly and are trying to figure out when we can get back to doing what we love to do together.''

The blonde beauty admitted she felt ''really sad'' being stuck at home complying with government measures to slow the spread of the disease on the night she should have been on stage for the biggest night of the group's comeback.

She added'' ''It was really sad when I was supposed to be performing at London's O2 with The Pussycat Dolls in April and instead was at home.

''The day we went into lockdown was the day we were supposed to start rehearsals for our tour.''