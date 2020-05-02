The Pussycat Dolls have been planning their future via Zoom.

The 'Don't Cha' group - comprised of Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Jessica Sutta and Carmit Bachar - were recently forced to postpone their comeback tour due to the coronavirus pandemic so have been holding regular meetings through the video conference software in order to prepare their new plans.

Kimberly said: ''We did a video chat together a few nights ago, which was brilliant. It was lovely to see each other.

''We keep in touch through WhatsApp and Zoom mostly and are trying to figure out when we can get back to doing what we love to do together.''

The blonde beauty - who has children Willow, five, Maple, two, and six-month-old Ford with husband Max Rogers - admitted she felt ''really sad'' being stuck at home complying with government measures to slow the spread of the disease on the night she should have been on stage for the biggest night of the group's comeback.

She added to HELLO! magazine: ''It was really sad when I was supposed to be performing at London's O2 with The Pussycat Dolls in April and instead was at home.

''The day we went into lockdown was the day we were supposed to start rehearsals for our tour.''